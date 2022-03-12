DEAPcoin Market Capitalization Tops $120.34 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $120.34 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00034148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00105321 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,190,250,455 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

