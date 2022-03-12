Decentral Games Trading 11.2% Lower This Week (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $123.87 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000757 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046513 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.35 or 0.06607016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,170.97 or 0.99987812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00041729 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 418,575,710 coins and its circulating supply is 417,581,809 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

