Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Decklar Resources stock remained flat at $$0.39 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47. Decklar Resources has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.32.

Decklar Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Holt Property-Canada and Oza Oil Field-Nigeria. The company was founded on November 17, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

