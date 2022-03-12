Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Holdings Increased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 255.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,574,000 after buying an additional 214,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,650,000 after acquiring an additional 702,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,496,000 after acquiring an additional 206,045 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,171 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $52.01 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

