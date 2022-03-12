Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DLTNF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 3,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,572. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

