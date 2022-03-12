Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
DLTNF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 3,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,572. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)
