Dentgroup LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,542 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,870 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.77 and a 200 day moving average of $311.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $229.35 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

