DerivaDAO (DDX) One Day Volume Tops $1.06 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $2.12 or 0.00005429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $55.34 million and $1.06 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.57 or 0.06607957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,073.59 or 1.00015505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041608 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

