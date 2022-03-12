Dero Tops 1-Day Volume of $324,495.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $132.28 million and approximately $324,495.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.77 or 0.00030068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,130.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.11 or 0.06626855 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.00273667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.53 or 0.00750146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00067921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.66 or 0.00482136 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.43 or 0.00386992 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,243,008 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

