Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the February 13th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLAKY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.20 ($8.91) to €8.30 ($9.02) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.70 ($6.20) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. 100,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,525. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

