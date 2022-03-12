Dev Protocol Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $15,173.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007967 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.99 or 0.00362885 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

