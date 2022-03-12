Dexlab (DXL) Hits Market Cap of $5.90 Million

Dexlab (CURRENCY:DXL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, Dexlab has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Dexlab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dexlab has a total market cap of $5.90 million and $136,059.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.57 or 0.06610681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,138.35 or 1.00028537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041624 BTC.

Dexlab Coin Profile

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dexlab Coin Trading

