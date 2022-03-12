Diamond (DMD) Price Hits $1.67

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00004271 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $15,822.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001484 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00047408 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,670,282 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

