Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Reaches $0.0019

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $433,402.06 and $55.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

