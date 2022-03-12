Digital Reserve Currency Reaches Market Capitalization of $513,431.21 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $513,431.21 and approximately $1,194.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010642 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00222602 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

