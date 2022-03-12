Digitalcoin (DGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $135,710.75

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $135,710.75 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,130.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.11 or 0.06626855 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.00273667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.53 or 0.00750146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00067921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.66 or 0.00482136 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.43 or 0.00386992 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,535,211 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

