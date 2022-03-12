Dimecoin Hits Market Cap of $1.34 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $318.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00093924 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

