Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 135.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,396 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

