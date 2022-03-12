Discovery (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Trading Down 4.5%

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DCYHF)

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.