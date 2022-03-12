Ditto Price Reaches $0.93 on Top Exchanges (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, Ditto has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Ditto has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ditto coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.70 or 0.06628345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,128.61 or 0.99995487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041913 BTC.

Ditto Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com . Ditto’s official website is ditto.money

Buying and Selling Ditto

