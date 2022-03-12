DODO One Day Volume Reaches $25.81 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. DODO has a total market capitalization of $42.22 million and approximately $25.81 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DODO has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DODO coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00034044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00105335 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

