Dogecoin Hits Market Cap of $15.42 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion and $264.83 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.28 or 0.00269026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014883 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001295 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

