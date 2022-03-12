Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Hits Market Cap of $823,385.84

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $16.47 or 0.00042045 BTC on popular exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $823,385.84 and $40,791.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Doki Doki Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00105340 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Profile

Doki Doki Finance (CRYPTO:DOKI) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

