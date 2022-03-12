Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after acquiring an additional 820,125 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,417,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $147.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $153.98.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

