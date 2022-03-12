Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) Short Interest Update

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the February 13th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE DCUE traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $100.60. The stock had a trading volume of 602,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,451. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.82. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $94.40 and a 1-year high of $105.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 182,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 876.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 264,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 237,213 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $4,364,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 594,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter.

