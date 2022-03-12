Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) Short Interest Update

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the February 13th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
NYSE DCUE traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $100.60. The stock had a trading volume of 602,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,451. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.82. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $94.40 and a 1-year high of $105.25.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 182,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 876.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 264,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 237,213 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $4,364,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 594,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter.
