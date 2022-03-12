Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 339,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 11.0% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 433,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 308,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,614. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

