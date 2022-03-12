Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,995 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,995 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,000. Tesla comprises about 6.3% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $42.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $795.35. 22,273,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,256,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $927.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $929.14. The stock has a market cap of $798.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,128,762 shares of company stock worth $1,057,576,236 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

