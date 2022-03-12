Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after purchasing an additional 279,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,228,000 after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $142.88 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.