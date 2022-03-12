Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Invests $14.74 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 310,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,740,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 14.5% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000.

DFAT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.80. 341,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,913. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

