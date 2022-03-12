Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 219,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 5.7% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. 874,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,906. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.50. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

