Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Takes $34.50 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,190,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,499,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 34.0% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,432. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $29.33.

