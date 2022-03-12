Douglas Elliman Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Shares of DOUG traded down 0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 751,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,258. Douglas Elliman has a 12 month low of 6.50 and a 12 month high of 12.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 8.15.

In related news, Director Michael Liebowitz acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of 6.83 per share, with a total value of 102,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard Lampen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 6.98 per share, for a total transaction of 139,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,750 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

