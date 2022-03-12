DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

DOYU stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $473.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

