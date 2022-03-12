DraftCoin Price Reaches $0.0031 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. DraftCoin has a market cap of $27,279.40 and $18.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNIV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

DraftCoin Coin Trading

