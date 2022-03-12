Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 701.83 ($9.20).

Several research firms recently commented on DRX. Citigroup lowered Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.53) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.52) to GBX 700 ($9.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 750 ($9.83) to GBX 925 ($12.12) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.58) to GBX 980 ($12.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.80), for a total value of £99,168.65 ($129,937.96).

Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 704.50 ($9.23) on Friday. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 367.40 ($4.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 733 ($9.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 623.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 553.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Drax Group’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

