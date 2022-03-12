Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get Dropbox alerts:

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $20.35 on Friday. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $281,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,115. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.