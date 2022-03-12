DubaiCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00069084 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014843 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005432 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001004 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.