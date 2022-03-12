Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $26.99 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 4.7% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $262.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,773. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $212.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $187.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.22 and a 200-day moving average of $302.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

