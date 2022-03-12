Dudley & Shanley Inc. Sells 7,395 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 4.1% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 49,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 13,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its position in Medtronic by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,149,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,240. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.01. The company has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

