Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the February 13th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:DPG traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,873. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $15.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPG. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 61,762 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 30.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,672 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 100.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares in the last quarter.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

