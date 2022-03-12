Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the February 13th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:DPG traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,873. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $15.41.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%.
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)
Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.
