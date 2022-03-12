Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.48

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.48 and traded as low as C$1.45. Dundee shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 32,362 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.67.
