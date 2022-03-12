Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.48

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.48 and traded as low as C$1.45. Dundee shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 32,362 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.67.

About Dundee (TSE:DC.A)

Dundee Corporation, an asset management company, provides wealth management, real estate, resources, and investment services in Canada and the United States. The company's Wealth Management segment offers investment management, financial advisory, capital market, and various banking services. This segment also creates, manages, and administers investment products, as well as provides internal and third-party management, and advisory services to various investment products, including mutual funds, private clients, portfolio solutions, tax-assisted investment products, closed-end investment products, and alternative investment products.

