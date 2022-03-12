DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $72.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

