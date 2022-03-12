DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,493 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $268,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 134.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,166,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 974.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 78,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 119,307.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 31,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $30.56 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

