Dynamite Price Hits $0.0334 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $12,908.09 and approximately $71,504.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.00298395 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004170 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000609 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.21 or 0.01210176 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,565 coins and its circulating supply is 386,858 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

