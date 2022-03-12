Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 231.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ DYN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.74. 154,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,756. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 101.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

