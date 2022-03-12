e-Gulden Trading Down 1.2% This Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $92.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.68 or 0.00270522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014869 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001304 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001663 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,201 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,025 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

