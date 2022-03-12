Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Down 47.8% in February

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51.
Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.