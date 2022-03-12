Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Down 47.8% in February

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

