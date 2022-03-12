Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Update

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EFSI remained flat at $$35.99 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 923. The stock has a market cap of $125.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.65. Eagle Financial Services has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Eagle Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

