Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 42,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXP opened at $132.80 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.16 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

