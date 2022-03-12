EarnX (EARNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.79 Billion

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, EarnX has traded up 360,260.9% against the dollar. One EarnX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EarnX has a total market cap of $5.79 billion and $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.09 or 0.06596226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,181.80 or 1.00249347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00042278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046117 BTC.

About EarnX

EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

Buying and Selling EarnX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EarnX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

