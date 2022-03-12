East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, an increase of 100.3% from the February 13th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EJPRY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 232,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,976. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. East Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

